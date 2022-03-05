RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.
Shares of RIV opened at $16.27 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
