RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of RIV opened at $16.27 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.