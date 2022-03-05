Robert P. Locascio Sells 9,389 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LPSN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.
LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
