Robert P. Locascio Sells 9,389 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LPSN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

