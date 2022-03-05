Robert W. Baird Cuts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $115.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROST. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average is $108.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

