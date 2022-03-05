Rocky Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocky Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $46.05 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $336.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

