Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 45.0% in February

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,069,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.
OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,690. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
