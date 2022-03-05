Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Down 45.0% in February

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the January 31st total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,069,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.20.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,804,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,690. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating ) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

