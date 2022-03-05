Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

