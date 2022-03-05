Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROCG. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,881,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV by 749.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 412,217 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ROCG stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $12.76.
Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roth CH Acquisition IV (ROCG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.