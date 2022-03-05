Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.25 Million Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.09% of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOCL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 965.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000.

SOCL stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

