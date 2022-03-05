Royal Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EXETF opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Extendicare has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

