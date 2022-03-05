Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PRMRF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

