Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.48% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Main Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 72,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period.

Shares of PBP opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

