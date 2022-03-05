Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 210” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.09) price target on Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.62) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.43) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.22) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.56).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 156.80 ($2.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 196.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.27. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 156.78 ($2.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £26.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($150,343.35).

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.