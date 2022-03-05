Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Cut to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.30.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

ROYMY stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. Royal Mail has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.