Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.43) to GBX 768 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.51) to GBX 540 ($7.25) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.24) to GBX 680 ($9.12) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.30.

Royal Mail stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

