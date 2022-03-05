RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $39,341.81 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $94.56 million and approximately $24,019.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $39,341.81 or 0.99591309 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001766 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.