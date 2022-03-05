Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 35050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSI. Craig Hallum cut Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 468.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.