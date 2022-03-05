RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Update

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in RYB Education by 229.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get RYB Education alerts:

NYSE RYB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. RYB Education has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter.

RYB Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.