Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

NYSE:R traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on R. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 58.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

