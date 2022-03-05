Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $63.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

