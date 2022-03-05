SAFE DEAL Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $236,361.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.02 or 0.06686587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,490.61 or 0.99983143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00044491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048501 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,679,914 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,815 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

