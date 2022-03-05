SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.92 Million

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $10,039.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

