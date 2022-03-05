Safex Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,460.00 (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 350.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $55.31 million and $6,460.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 158.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

SFT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

