SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $182,428.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3,579.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,160,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,719,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 102,458.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after buying an additional 295,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after buying an additional 244,213 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.