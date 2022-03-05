salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.
CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19.
In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on salesforce.com (CRM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.