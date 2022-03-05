salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $315.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

