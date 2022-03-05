salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Wedbush

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

