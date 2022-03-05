Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Samsara updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

IOT opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

