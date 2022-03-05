Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Samsara updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.
IOT opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $77,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $4,407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Samsara (IOT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.