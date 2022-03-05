Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the January 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.0 days.
Shares of SFRRF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237. Sandfire Resources has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.
About Sandfire Resources (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandfire Resources (SFRRF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Sandfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.