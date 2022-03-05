Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $913.06

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.06 ($12.25) and traded as high as GBX 914 ($12.26). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 913 ($12.25), with a volume of 96,274 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 913.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 911.89.

Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

