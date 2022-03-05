SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 782,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SNWV stock remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,119. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. SANUWAVE Health has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration.

