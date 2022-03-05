Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Sapiens International stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

