Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $400.00 and last traded at $400.00. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $399.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SARTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.71 and its 200 day moving average is $601.14.

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

