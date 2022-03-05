Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Venus Acquisition worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VENA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VENA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

