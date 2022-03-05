Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,600 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

