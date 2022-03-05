Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of James River Group worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 261,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,693,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in James River Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $773.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.12%.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.