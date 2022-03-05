Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $760,000 in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $24,129,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $11,184,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $24,565,000.

Shares of DWACU stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.62. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $143.53.

