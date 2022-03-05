Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.80

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

SHNWF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($48.02) to GBX 3,544 ($47.55) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,216.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

