Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($31.46) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($32.36) to €29.60 ($33.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Scor alerts:

SCRYY traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. 30,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Scor has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $3.73.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.