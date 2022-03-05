Scotiabank Downgrades Grupo Nutresa (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Nutresa (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GCHOY stock opened at 10.10 on Tuesday. Grupo Nutresa has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 10.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

