Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Price Target Increased to €68.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCOTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

