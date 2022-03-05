Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Seabridge Gold worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1,022.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 675,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,184,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,393 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 94,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $18.14 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

