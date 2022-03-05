Sean Robert Wallace Sells 250 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $15,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 322.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

