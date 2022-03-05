Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 27,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $991,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 28,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,034,964.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,877 shares of company stock worth $12,637,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.70. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

