Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 980.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $74.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

