Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $877,000 Stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,589 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.17% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.24). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

