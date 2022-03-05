Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 350 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

