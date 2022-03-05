Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $189.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $189.90 million. Semtech reported sales of $164.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $739.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $740.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $813.36 million, with estimates ranging from $801.89 million to $835.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.67. 475,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,336. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

In other Semtech news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $369,712.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

