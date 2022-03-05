Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock worth $3,327,259. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.67. 475,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,336. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.37. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

