Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($2.01) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.84) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.95 ($1.53).

Senior stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The company has a market cap of £515.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.51).

In related news, insider Ian King purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($190,527.30).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

