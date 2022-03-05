Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,400 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($32.74) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.51) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.90) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,375 ($31.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.34) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,453.50 ($32.92).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 1,833.40 ($24.60) on Tuesday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,282.78 ($17.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.91). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The firm has a market cap of £139.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.37), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,200,590.37).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

