Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Up 99.2% in February

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,483. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Shiseido will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

